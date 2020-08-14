Short Interest in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) Increases By 40.6%

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $480,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 16.5% in the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 62,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 703,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCA opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

