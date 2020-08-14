Short Interest in SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Grows By 62.1%

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 62.1% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

SNAM S P A/ADR stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. SNAM S P A/ADR has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $11.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.62.

Get SNAM S P A/ADR alerts:

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of SNAM S P A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

About SNAM S P A/ADR

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for SNAM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNAM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.