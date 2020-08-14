Short Interest in StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) Declines By 45.5%

StoneCastle Financial Corp (NASDAQ:BANX) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 27th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. National Securities assumed coverage on StoneCastle Financial in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneCastle Financial during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 27.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 12.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 38,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. 25.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BANX opened at $19.10 on Friday. StoneCastle Financial has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $120.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.39 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.56.

StoneCastle Financial Company Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

