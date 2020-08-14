Sigma Planning Corp Buys 921 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI)

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 33,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,287,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,640,000 after acquiring an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,147,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,371,000 after acquiring an additional 89,785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RQI stock opened at $11.26 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.53%.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

