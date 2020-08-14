Sigma Planning Corp Buys Shares of 14,447 JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 63,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 424,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in JetBlue Airways by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 66,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $11.61 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.33.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.21.

In other JetBlue Airways news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,965.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total transaction of $29,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,946.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,409 shares of company stock valued at $131,061 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

