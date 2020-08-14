Sigma Planning Corp Invests $163,000 in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 59,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 14,420 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 28.2% during the second quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 40,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,971 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $477,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at $171,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Chemours by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Chemours from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

NYSE CC opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. Chemours Co has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $21.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.93 and a beta of 2.46.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $56,087.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,668 shares in the company, valued at $938,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

