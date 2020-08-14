Sigma Planning Corp Invests $94,000 in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Corecivic Inc (NYSE:CXW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Corecivic by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,157,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,143,000 after purchasing an additional 380,706 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,573,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,578,000 after buying an additional 316,189 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corecivic by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 186,221 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corecivic by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 314,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 114,847 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Corecivic by 176.7% in the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 111,300 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on CXW. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Corecivic in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

CXW stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.12. Corecivic Inc has a 12 month low of $8.33 and a 12 month high of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Corecivic had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Sell-side analysts predict that Corecivic Inc will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Corecivic Company Profile

CoreCivic is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

