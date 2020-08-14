Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 580,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 141.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 169,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 26.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BB shares. ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.86.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.47. BlackBerry Ltd has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $7.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 75.38%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

