Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 2,385 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,385 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.62.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $20.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

