Sigma Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 12,197 Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFR. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 889.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 858,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after purchasing an additional 771,295 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 39.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 44,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 5.0% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 73,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000.

EFR stock opened at $11.86 on Friday. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $13.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

