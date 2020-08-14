Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands in a research note issued on Monday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Smith & Wesson Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWBI. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Smith & Wesson Brands from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.20.

SWBI opened at $25.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Smith & Wesson Brands has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $27.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 18th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $233.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,014,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,024,000 after purchasing an additional 344,106 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,012,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,654,000 after purchasing an additional 51,975 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,995,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Mitchell A. Saltz sold 6,914 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $103,640.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,655.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Jean Cupero sold 1,385 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $25,317.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,030.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,299 shares of company stock valued at $358,959. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

