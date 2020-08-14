SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SOLVY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. SOLVAY S A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get SOLVAY S A/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $8.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.34. SOLVAY S A/S has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $11.94.

About SOLVAY S A/S

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for SOLVAY S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOLVAY S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.