Southern Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SO)

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 6,928 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,848 call options.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,970,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,963,208.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,500 shares of company stock worth $3,393,650. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 562.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SO stock opened at $54.86 on Friday. Southern has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.16.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

