Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.37

Spanish Broadcasting System Inc (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.37 and traded as low as $0.15. Spanish Broadcasting System shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 1,469 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $900,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Spanish Broadcasting System (OTCMKTS:SBSAA)

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

