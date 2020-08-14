Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) PT Raised to $25.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC upped their target price on Spin Master from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Spin Master from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Spin Master from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Spin Master from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Spin Master from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Get Spin Master alerts:

SNMSF stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.61.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.