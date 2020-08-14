SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $240.44

SSP Group PLC (LON:SSPG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $240.44 and traded as high as $253.60. SSP Group shares last traded at $248.00, with a volume of 853,077 shares.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised SSP Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.82) to GBX 400 ($5.23) in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on SSP Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.38) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 470 ($6.14).

Get SSP Group alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 240.44 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 344.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.10, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 18.10.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX (7.50) (($0.10)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX (4.90) (($0.06)) by GBX (2.60) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SSP Group PLC will post 2727.9009135 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SSP Group news, insider Jonathan Davies sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 315 ($4.12), for a total value of £945,000 ($1,235,455.62).

SSP Group Company Profile (LON:SSPG)

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and sports stadia and shopping areas. It operates approximately 450 brands through a portfolio of 2,500 outlets, including coffee shops, sandwich bars, bakeries, and casual and fine-dining restaurants, as well as convenience and retail outlets in travel locations in approximately 30 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.