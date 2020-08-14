Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Get Stereotaxis alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STXS. Cowen started coverage on Stereotaxis in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. Stereotaxis has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.82.

Stereotaxis (OTCMKTS:STXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 1,456.01% and a negative net margin of 14.80%.

In other news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 7,491 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total value of $32,286.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at $112,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 6,388 shares of Stereotaxis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $26,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,887 shares of company stock valued at $778,335 over the last three months. Company insiders own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 573.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 12,928 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $55,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

About Stereotaxis

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems and instruments for the treatment of abnormal heart rhythms in the United States and internationally. Its products include Niobe ES robotic system that enables physicians to complete interventional procedures by providing image guided delivery of catheters and guide wires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites; and Vdrive system, which offers navigation and stability for the diagnostic and therapeutic devices designed to enhance interventional procedures.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stereotaxis (STXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stereotaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stereotaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.