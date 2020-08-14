Stericycle Inc to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Stericycle in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 10th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.88.

Shares of SRCL opened at $65.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.15. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.58.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

