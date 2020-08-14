Stifel Nicolaus Initiates Coverage on Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF)

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Knight Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 105.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of KHTRF opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.21. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.68.

About Knight Therapeutics

Knight Therapeutics Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and internationally. The company is involved in developing, acquiring, in-licensing, out-licensing, marketing, and distributing pharmaceutical products, consumer health products, and medical devices. Its commercialized products include Movantik to treat opioid induced constipation; Neuragen to treat pain associated with diabetic and peripheral neuropathy; Synergy family consumer health products; Mytesi for symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adult patients with HIV or AIDS on ART; and NERLYNX for the treatment of HER2-positive breast cancer.

