Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA)

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,087 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 803% compared to the typical volume of 231 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EZA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Fis Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Fis Group Inc. now owns 19,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,196,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 197,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after purchasing an additional 118,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI South Africa ETF alerts:

Shares of EZA stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $53.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.17.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Africa ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.