Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 11,413 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 2,282 call options.

EAT stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.22. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.60. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.62% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Kelly C. Baltes sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $199,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 328.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Brinker International from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Brinker International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Brinker International from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Brinker International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.96.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.