Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,570 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 80% compared to the average volume of 1,983 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of NetEase by 83.2% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 16,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of NetEase by 2.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $4,987,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of NetEase by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 17,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 22,561.1% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. 46.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $474.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $456.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.88. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75. NetEase has a 1-year low of $243.90 and a 1-year high of $503.27.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $39.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $36.08. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. Equities analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $453.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $439.00 to $464.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $440.67.

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

