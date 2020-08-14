Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,593 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,257% compared to the average daily volume of 110 call options.

NYSE RBA opened at $61.90 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $62.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a PEG ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.18. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $389.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.15%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $115,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,157 shares in the company, valued at $239,318.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karl William Werner sold 57,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $2,484,406.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,556 shares in the company, valued at $282,366.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,490 shares of company stock valued at $4,280,279. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 78.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,363,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,595,000 after purchasing an additional 597,557 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 14.7% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,291,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,294,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 66.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 939,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,117,000 after purchasing an additional 376,341 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,015,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,281,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,336,000 after acquiring an additional 360,633 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

