Strs Ohio Increases Holdings in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Atreca were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Atreca by 42.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,863,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,841,000 after buying an additional 551,189 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Atreca by 142.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atreca by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 171,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 80,874 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Atreca by 772.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 122,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Atreca by 149.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush began coverage on Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Atreca from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Atreca stock opened at $14.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of -0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. Atreca has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $29.35.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.05. Research analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $275,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total value of $174,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,655 shares in the company, valued at $63,743.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,472 shares of company stock worth $1,417,723. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Atreca Company Profile

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

