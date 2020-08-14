Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 2,200 ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

ORIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.85 and a 12-month high of $40.67.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.14). Sell-side analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

