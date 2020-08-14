Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 4,300 XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter worth about $2,475,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $196,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 14,579 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

XPEL stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12. The stock has a market cap of $572.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.92. XPEL has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. XPEL had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 45.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on XPEL. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of XPEL from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

