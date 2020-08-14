Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

SMCI stock opened at $26.01 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.84.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.18. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 2.37%.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 7,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total transaction of $189,595.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,974.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

