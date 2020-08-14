SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS SZKMY opened at $156.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.35. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $83.43 and a 1 year high of $198.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.46.

SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SUZUKI MTR CORP/ADR will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, electro senior vehicles, and houses.

