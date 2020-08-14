SVB Leerink Weighs in on Solid Biosciences Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Solid Biosciences in a report released on Tuesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

SLDB opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.96 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 57.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

