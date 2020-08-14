SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Given “Hold” Rating at Berenberg Bank

SYMRISE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:SYIEY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYMRISE AG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

SYIEY stock opened at $33.57 on Wednesday. SYMRISE AG/ADR has a one year low of $19.19 and a one year high of $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.69 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68.

SYMRISE AG/ADR Company Profile

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

