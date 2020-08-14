Synchronoss Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,094 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 460% compared to the average volume of 731 call options.

SNCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CFO David D. Clark sold 17,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $59,208.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 232,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn Lurie sold 20,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $70,850.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 530,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,380 shares of company stock worth $170,178 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,685,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 531,595 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $851,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $745,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 118.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SNCR opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Synchronoss Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $8.78.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.38. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.69% and a negative net margin of 29.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

