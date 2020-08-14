Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Holdings Raised by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 806,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $5,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the fourth quarter worth $14,786,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 254.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 24,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 17,248 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 99.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 182,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 91,298 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $4.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $7.81.

NYSE:SKT opened at $6.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $631.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.16 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 4.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $108.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.37 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

