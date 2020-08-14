Telsey Advisory Group Raises Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) Price Target to $53.00

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) had its price objective raised by Telsey Advisory Group from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Nomura Instinet assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Shares of GO stock opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.01. Grocery Outlet has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $47.57.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $803.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.56 million. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

In other news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 15,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $602,658.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 149,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,744,666.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas H. Mcmahon sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total transaction of $1,927,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,359.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,616 shares of company stock worth $6,302,224 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

