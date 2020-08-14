Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

TENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Tenable from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tenable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,160 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $121,388.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 187,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,266.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 5,948 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $189,324.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,448.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,627,090 shares of company stock valued at $209,369,521. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TENB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 523,335 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tenable by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Tenable by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Tenable has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 1.90.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.25. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 68.33% and a negative net margin of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $107.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

