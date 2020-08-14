Theodore Blegen Sells 3,116 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 3,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.40, for a total transaction of $855,030.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,822 shares in the company, valued at $35,623,156.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Theodore Blegen sold 2,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.34, for a total transaction of $600,410.72.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $212,819.80.

On Friday, June 19th, Theodore Blegen sold 1,408 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $315,575.04.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $280.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.05. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.12 and a twelve month high of $283.48.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $186.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,040 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. AXA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 30,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $212.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.