TheStreet Upgrades Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of KELYB stock opened at $32.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $78.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

