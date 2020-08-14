Tilray Inc Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($2.64) Per Share (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tilray in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Zuanic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.64) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $7.90 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Tilray’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.38). Tilray had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 62.82%. The firm had revenue of $50.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.99 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Tilray from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tilray from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Tilray from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Tilray from $28.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.53.

NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $863.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Tilray has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $42.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.56.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tilray during the first quarter worth about $81,696,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Tilray by 252.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael Auerbach sold 279,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total value of $2,035,546.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 398,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,901,888.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 116,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $972,994.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,515,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,656,159.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 979,608 shares of company stock worth $7,641,379 in the last quarter. 16.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

