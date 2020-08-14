Tomtom (OTCMKTS:TMOAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.21

Tomtom NV Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.34. Tomtom shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.31.

Tomtom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TMOAY)

TomTom N.V. develops and sells navigation and location-based products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Enterprise, and Consumer. The company offers standard definition, advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), and high definition maps; map application programming interfaces and software development kits; navigation software; and traffic online services to automotive customers, including original equipment manufacturers and tier 1 head unit vendors, as well as application developers, Internet of Things experts, fleet and logistic management providers, governments, and cloud service providers.

