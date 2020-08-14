Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,556 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 430% compared to the typical daily volume of 482 call options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Benchmark upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $64.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.77.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 2.48. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.40. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total value of $37,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,706.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,097 shares of company stock worth $1,214,972. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,676,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,524,000 after buying an additional 867,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,609,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,321,000 after buying an additional 516,774 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,143,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after buying an additional 452,555 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 220.8% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 534,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 367,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

