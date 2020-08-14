Traders Purchase Large Volume of India Globalization Capital Call Options (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC)

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 4,850 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 7,032% compared to the typical volume of 68 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 139.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

IGC opened at $2.56 on Friday. India Globalization Capital has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

About India Globalization Capital

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

