TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TRI Pointe Group Inc (NYSE:TPH) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TRI Pointe Group were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,170 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 76,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of TRI Pointe Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TPH shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TRI Pointe Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of TRI Pointe Group from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of TRI Pointe Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 12,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $212,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 113,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $1,958,513.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,028.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRI Pointe Group stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. TRI Pointe Group Inc has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.78.

TRI Pointe Group (NYSE:TPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $766.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.66 million. TRI Pointe Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that TRI Pointe Group Inc will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family detached and attached homes in the United States. It operates a portfolio of 6 brands across 10 states, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

