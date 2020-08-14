Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Given Buy Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Trulieve Cannabis from $18.20 to $29.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Trulieve Cannabis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

OTCMKTS TCNNF opened at $22.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.19 and a 200-day moving average of $11.57. Trulieve Cannabis has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $23.35.

About Trulieve Cannabis

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. operates as a medical marijuana company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, as well as directly to patients via home delivery. It produces approximately 150 stock keeping units, including nasal sprays, capsules, concentrates, syringes, cannabis flower in tamper-proof containers for vaporizers, topical creams, tinctures, and vape cartridge.

