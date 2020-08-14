U.S. Auto Parts Network Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PRTS)

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,626 call options on the company. This is an increase of 481% compared to the typical volume of 452 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on U.S. Auto Parts Network from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Small Cap Consu restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $15.21 on Friday. U.S. Auto Parts Network has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.22 million, a P/E ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 2.75.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 116.39% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Auto Parts Network will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other U.S. Auto Parts Network news, VP Alfredo Gomez purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $29,950.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 116,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,733.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David Kanen sold 199,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $1,768,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,750 shares of company stock valued at $97,990 and sold 1,935,211 shares valued at $16,845,594. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTS. UBS Group AG bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at about $100,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Auto Parts Network in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

