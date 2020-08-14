UBS Group AG Boosts Stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BGRN) by 705.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 6.72% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $6,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 43,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 11,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock opened at $55.42 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.93 and a 52-week high of $58.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.33.

