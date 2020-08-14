UBS Group AG Buys 443,724 Shares of Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) by 146.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 746,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 443,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 109,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 148,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter.

ETRN stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $8.13. Equitrans Midstream has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.24.

Equitrans Midstream (NASDAQ:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $340.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.33 million. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub raised Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.54.

In other Equitrans Midstream news, CEO Thomas F. Karam acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $364,950.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corp. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of EQT. It doesn’t have business operations. The company was founded on February 21, 2018 and is headquartered in Canonsburg, PA.

