UBS Group AG Buys 5,249 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Vail Resorts worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 145.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,842,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,204,000 after buying an additional 1,092,498 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,713,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,135,000 after acquiring an additional 28,743 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 967,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,463,000 after acquiring an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 10.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,548,000 after purchasing an additional 49,642 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.45.

NYSE MTN opened at $221.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $188.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.08. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $255.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $694.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.12 earnings per share. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total value of $553,264.38. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

