UBS Group AG Has $6.17 Million Stake in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 567,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 26,209 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.19% of DNP Select Income Fund worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after purchasing an additional 175,498 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,277,000 after buying an additional 52,723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 4.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 987,785 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,670,000 after acquiring an additional 44,253 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 726,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 23,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DNP Select Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $5,201,000. 5.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP opened at $10.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.14. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $13.22.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.17%.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.