UBS Group AG Sells 142,912 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 395,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,912 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 42,807.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,565 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEY. TD Securities upgraded Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.02. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $19.34.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 20th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

