UBS Group AG Sells 18,989 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,989 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.39% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDYG. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 77.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $59.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

