UBS Group AG Sells 9,268 Shares of American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,268 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in American States Water were worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in American States Water during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of American States Water by 229.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in American States Water by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American States Water in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 70.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American States Water in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of American States Water from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American States Water has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.40.

In other news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWR opened at $78.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.64. American States Water Co has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $96.64.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. American States Water had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. American States Water’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from American States Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.28%.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

